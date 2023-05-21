Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media, made an impressive mark at the ABSA Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament, dominating Division 1 and securing the 2nd runner-up position overall with an incredible net score of 71!

The highly-anticipated tournament, hosted at the prestigious Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, brought together a distinguished crowd, including prominent personalities such as Sylvia Mulinge, the CEO of MTN, Dicksons Kateshumbwa, a Member of Parliament, Paddy Muramirah, the CEO of Crown Beverages, and many others.

Kariisa expressed his gratitude to Mr. Mumba Kalifungwa, the Managing Director of ABSA Bank Uganda, for the invitation and for creating an unforgettable afternoon on the greens.

NBS Sport, the sports brand of Next Media, kept its viewers up-to-date with the tournament, also broadcasting live the awards ceremony, which is no surprise considering their unwavering commitment to promoting and advancing various Ugandan sports sectors.

The station’s popular show, ‘Tee Off’, dedicated exclusively to golf, exemplifies their passion for the game and their determination to provide extensive coverage of events like the ABSA Captain’s Bell Golf Tournament.

ABSA Bank has been actively involved in Uganda’s golf scene, sponsoring events such as the Captain’s Bell tournament and the Uganda Golf Open. Moreover, they have supported Ugandan golfers in participating in prestigious international tournaments like the Magical Kenya Open.

Mumba Kalifungwa, the Managing Director of ABSA Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s dedication to golf as a means of giving back to the community and fostering the sport’s development.

The Captain’s Bell tournament, an annual tradition at the Uganda Golf Club, serves as a platform to introduce the newly-elected Captain and their committee. This year, the committee, led by Captain Emmanuel Wamala and Vice-Captain Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba, has been re-elected to continue their leadership of the club.