MTN Uganda introduced its latest smartphone offerings with its partnership with TakeNow, offering its valued customers a wider range of choices. Through this strategic collaboration, MTN customers will now have access to an extensive selection of Tecno, Itel, and Infinix smartphones in the open market, coupled with the exclusive benefits of MTN Uganda’s renowned connectivity services.

To further enhance this customer-centric initiative, MTN Uganda will be offering free data (1GB) every month throughout the repayment period, enabling customers to experience seamless connectivity and make the most of their smartphones.

Somdev Sen, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with TakeNow to bring a wider range of smartphone choices to our esteemed customers. At MTN, our focus has always been on delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to offer industry-leading connectivity solutions. By expanding the smartphone options through Tecno, Itel, and Infinix, we are providing our customers with more opportunities to find their ideal device that fits their lifestyle.”

Under the MTN Pay Mpola Mpola scheme, customers can easily acquire their desired smartphone by making an affordable initial payment, usually 40% of the total cost, and walk away with the device. The remaining balance can then be paid in manageable monthly installments over a period of 6 months. This flexible payment option ensures that customers can enjoy the latest technology without financial strain.

These exciting offerings will be available in all open market device selling shops that feature Tecno, Itel, and Infinix smartphones, providing easy accessibility to MTN customers across the country. By partnering with TakeNow, MTN Uganda is furthering its commitment to becoming the largest and most valuable business platform in the continent, as outlined in the Ambition 2025 strategy.

“We firmly believe that this partnership will enhance our customers’ overall experience by empowering them with a broader range of affordable smartphones,” added Somdev Sen. “Together with Tecno, Itel, and Infinix, we are creating a stronger ecosystem that caters to our customers’ diverse needs, allowing them to stay connected and make progress in this digital age. At MTN, we are dedicated to enabling our customers’ balanced life, and these new smartphones are a testament to that commitment.”

“With this partnership, every Ugandan can get a Tecno, Itel, and Infinix smartphone on loan,” Ronald Mugulusi, Sales Director, TakeNow said. “With a small initial deposit, you can walk away with your favorite smartphone and pay the balance Mpola Mpola, plus these phones come with free MTN 7GB worth of data.”

MTN Uganda remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower its customers and contribute to Africa’s digital progress. Through partnerships and collaborations like this one with TakeNow, MTN continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the telecommunications industry.