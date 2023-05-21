By Martin Okudi

A rescue operation in Obongi District to find Justin Rubangakene, a police officer who went missing in River Nile has turned sour after a boat ambulance deployed to survey the waters capsized with its occupants.

Nile Post understands that at least three (3) people out of the 15 who had volunteered for this rescue operation are missing following the debacle. The identities of the missing persons are not yet known.

Ignatius Dragudu, the Police Spokesperson for North West Nile Region, said the search speed boat capsized at 6:00 pm due to heavy rains and strong winds.

Area leaders who spoke to Nile Post on condition of anonymity expressed fears that the rescue operation for the initial rescue team could fail because the available boat ambulance has no fuel.

These said that in case fuel is obtained, then another problem would be to find a professional pilot for the boat, as the available volunteers have no idea how to navigate.

Justine Rubangkene is said to have dived into the waters in an attempt to take his life.

According to witnesses, Rubankene who was on night guard duty on the Obongi ferry abandoned his weapon and plunged into the river on Saturday night.