Ugandan Prime Minister Roninah Nabbanja is expected to be the guest of honour at the next Islamic Call University College graduation ceremony on May 22, 2023.

The university located at Old Kampala Mosque is part of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) education arm. It is chaired by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubaje.

The May 22 event will be the Islamic Call University’s third graduation. Last year the university graduated 210 successful candidates, 144 males and 66 females.

Many of the students were studying on a bursary offered by the Mufti’s office.

Dr Ibrahim Ssali is the vice chancellor.