The ruling NRM party has said they will not impose anyone, including the son to Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo to the people of Oyam North County constituency whose seat is currently vacant.

“We shall not impose late Engola’s son on people of Oyam north. As a party, we don’t intend to impose any candidate on people. They have a right to choose person they wish,” NRM director for mobilisation, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde said on Friday.

She was responding to claims that the ruling party has lined up Samuel Junior Engola, for the Oyam North County seat to replace his father in parliament.

The NRM director for mobilisation insisted that in case a number of candidates from the ruling party show interest in the position, they will be subjected to primaries for the members to make a choice.

“We cant come out as a party to say it is the son to take the flag because we don’t have that right. If there are many candidates, we shall organize primaries for people to identify person of their choice.”

The development comes a day after the Electoral Commission released the program for Oyam North byelection to fill the position left vacant after the death of State minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola.

Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti,.

Sabiiti later killed himself.

On Thursday, Electoral Commission announced that the Oyam North byelection will be held on July 6, 2023.

According to the program, the voters register update will run for five days between May, 18 and 22 and registration will run between May 30 and June 8 before the display of the Parish Tribunal Recommendation between June 8 and 13.

Nomination of candidates will run between June and 20, campaigns between June 22 to July 4 and elections on July 6.