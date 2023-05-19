The UAP Old Mutual General Manager, James Maguru has reiterated the need for a timely processing of customers claims as one of the ways that will help the insurance industry grow.

“We understand that our customers are at the heart of our business, and their satisfaction is paramount. Our team is trained to go above and beyond to provide personalized, efficient, and empathetic service to our clients. We value their feedback and continuously strive to improve our services based on their needs and expectations,” Maguru said.

“In addition to customer service, we are keenly aware of the importance of turnaround time. We understand that timely processing of claims and policy issuance is crucial to our clients. Our streamlined processes and advanced technology enable us to provide quick and efficient services, ensuring that our customers’ needs are met promptly.”

Maguru made the remarks during the 5th annual conference of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda held at Jinja Nile Resort Hotel as industry players gathered under the theme re-think, re-energize and re-shape.

He noted that the well-being of insurance brokers is a key aspect of their operations as UAP Old Mutual.

“ We firmly believe in putting the brokers and customers first. We understand that their success is intertwined with ours, and we work hand in hand with them to foster a strong and mutually beneficial relationship. We value your continued business support, and we strive, as a standard to provide our brokers with the necessary tools and resources to excel in their endeavors while working with us.”

The first deputy Prime Minister who also doubles as the Minister for East African Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga said government recognises the input of the insurance industry in Uganda’s economy and will optimize the collaboration to promote regional trade and integration, to enhance service delivery for the betterment of our community.

Alhaji Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, the Insurance Regulatory Authority CEO noted that in the year 2022, the brokers contributed shs412.6 billion out of shs1.44 trillion premiums written which constituted 28.64%.

He challenged brokers to diversify through training, life insurance and oil and gas, adding that rebranding is an inevitable evil if insurance brokers are to survive.