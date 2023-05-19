Police have expressed concern that the traffic diverted to Nyendo, Villa Maria onto Ssemabule could seriously damage the road if heavy trucks continue to use it.

The alarm was raised by the Greater Masaka Regional Traffic Police. Police was commenting on the diversion of traffic from Kampala to Masaka following the breakdown of Katonga bridge.

The regional traffic commander Richard Komakech said, “The alternative road from Masaka through Nyendo to Villa Maria and Ssembabule is narrow, weak, and unable to support the heavy trucks now using the road.”

He stated that this temporary route was not designed to support heavy cargo trucks because it lacks climbing lanes and has weak culverts that have begun to cave in, causing some trucks to overturn and obstruct traffic flow.

Some sections of the road, such as Ssembabule-Mateete, are murram and have become vulnerable to flooding due to the rainy season.

“As traffic police, we anticipate a looming crisis. We urge authorities to quickly rectify the problem of the main road because if heavy trucks keep using these roads, they are going to breakdown anytime. So all stakeholders responsible must be ready for this calamity,” Komakech told the press.

On Friday, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) intervened by starting to repair the road shoulders to widen the Villa Maria—Nyendo section which is the last section of the diversion route to ease traffic.

Meanwhile, while inspecting the progress at Katonga River, Minister of State for Works Musa Ecweru stated that the full restoration of Katonga Bridge will be completed in one month.

“The engineers have this morning informed me that they are going to fix a steel bridge in this place and the process will take one month when we shall be able to open it to heavy traffic,” he said.