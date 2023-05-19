Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a police officer shot dead a UPDF soldier on Friday evening.

The incident happened inside Mbarara Police barracks involving a Police Field Force Unit officer and a UPDF soldier.

However, details about the incident are still scanty.

The latest incident adds to the rising cases of gun violence in the country.



In the past fortnight, at least eight people have been killed in separate shooting incidents in Kampala and various parts of the country.

Early this month, State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti who later turned the gun on himself.

A few days later, popular vlogger and social media critic, Ibrahim Tusuubira alias Isma Olaxes aka Jjaja Ichuli was shot dead by unknown assailants as he returned home in Kyanja.

On Thursday, a private security guard attached to SGA Security Company shot himself dead while on duty along Buganda Road.