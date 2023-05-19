In a conference room at the Next Media Park, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of purpose and determination. The Director General, Fred Bamwesigye, and his team from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) sat across the table from the representatives of Next Media led by the Group CEO Kin Kariisa.

The meeting centred around the importance of media support in national development, particularly in the aviation industry.

Next Media’s commitment to collaboration and their dedication to the advancement of Uganda’s aviation sector resonated deeply with the Civil Aviation Authority team.

As the discussions unfolded, ideas flowed freely, and action points were set in motion. Next Media pledged to use their extensive reach and expertise to raise awareness about the aviation industry’s potential and promote the benefits of air travel for Uganda’s economic growth.

The CAA team recognized the tremendous impact that media support could have on attracting investments, fostering innovation, and improving safety standards within the aviation industry and expressed gratitude for Next Media’s collaborative approach and eagerness to work closely with them to ensure the success of their shared commitments.

Both parties left the meeting with renewed vigor and a shared sense of responsibility. They understood that the progress and development of the aviation industry and Uganda’s development relies not only on the expertise of professionals but also on the support and engagement of the wider public.