Queen Isabella Asiimire Nyangoma is the newly crowned Miss High School Uganda, and Uwase Patience, the crowned Miss Teen at Kiromo Miss High School.

These remarkable young women not only displayed grace and beauty but also excellence in academics and leadership.

The Kiromo Miss High School event, which took place on Saturday, May 13 at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga, brought together over 10,000 teenagers from various schools who witnessed the captivating contest.

Miss Teen

Patience Uwase, winner of Miss Teen, is a student at Elite High School. Her impressive performance and poise earned her the coveted title, showcasing her remarkable talents and charisma on stage. Alongside her, Nakawooya Rian from Mbogo High School secured the first runner-up position, while Nabatanzi Jovia from Standard High School Zana claimed the second runner-up spot.

Miss High School:

The title of Miss High School was awarded to Asiimire Isabella Nyangoma, a student at Immaculate Heart Girls’ School. Isabella, a talented and confident young woman, impressed the judges with her grace, intelligence, and commitment to making a positive impact. Cheptoek Blessing from Forest Hill College and Kerryanne Denise Bako from Mariam High School secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

Additional Categories and Winners

Apart from the overall winners, the judges also recognized outstanding individuals in various categories. These remarkable students showcased their unique talents and abilities, adding more flair to the event. Some of the notable category winners include:

Miss Confidence: Mulayi Precious (Janan Schools Bombo Campus)

Miss Faith: Nakawoya Rian (Mbogo High School)

Miss Congeniality: Jackline Kamugira (City High School)

Miss Philanthropy: Suubi Briana (St. Catherine’s College)

Miss Talent: Denise Bako (Mariam High School)

Miss Digital Savy: Denise Bako (Mariam High School)

Miss Photogenic: Victoria Bagaya (Horizon Campus of St. Lawrence)

Miss Fitness: Myra Mackline (London College of St. Lawrence)

Heritage Queen: Ramshiv Mutaawe Jeroz (Horizon Campus of St. Lawrence)

Miss Fashionista: Atwine Christine (Lowel Girls)

Miss Academic: Asasira Shainaz (Academy of St. Lawrence)

Miss Leadership: Nyamugo Trina (Academy of St. Lawrence)

Miss Environmentalist: Tendo Mia (Old Kampala Secondary School)

Miss Role Model: Asiimire Isabella (Immaculate Heart Girls’ School)