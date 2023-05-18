A Uganda delegation led by Hon. Fred Byamukama, Minister of State for Works is in Tanzania for meetings on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The Uganda delegation includes Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, Uganda High Commissioner to Tanzania, Canon Eng. Perez Wamburu, Project Coordinator of SGR, Amb. Richard Kabonero, Coordinator of NCIPs and senior officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The team were received on Tuesday, May 16 by their counterparts led by Prof. Makame Mnyaa Mbarawa (MP), Minister for Works and Transport of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Tanzanian team shared their country’s experience in sourcing of the contractor, financing and construction of SGR Project, overall SGR development plan and SGR progress, where over 1700km stretch of SGR is under construction with; Dar es Salaam – Morogoro (205km) completed, Morogoro-Makutupora (360km) nearly complete, and ongoing Makutupora-Tabora (497km), Tabora- Isaka (188km) Isaka-Mwanza (231km) and Tabora-Kigoma (422km).

Uganda is considering contracting the same company Yapi Merkez for construction of the SGR on the eastern and western of Malaba-Kampala-Kigali. Yapi Merkezi is said to be undertaking commendable work on SGR project in Tanzania as confirmed by Tanzania Minister of Works and Transport.

The delegation is expected to meet Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and other stake holders ahead of the Partner States Northern Corridor Integration Projects (NCIPs) SGR cluster meeting scheduled for May 24-26 in Kampala, where experience shared from Tanzania SGR project will enhance the momentum for implementation of NCIPs Summit Directives on SGR.