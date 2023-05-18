Court was on Thursday shocked when one of the people accused in the kidnap and murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa turned around to pin his co-accused for participating in the crime.

Nasif Kalyango, 25 a boda boda rider at ABC stage in Nateete was in the dock to defend himself over the 2019 crime when he told court that he had used his motorcycle to ride some of the accused to the crime scene.

He told court that on the fateful day, he was at his boda boda stage when Hassan Kisekka( co-accused) who was a fellow boda boda rider brought four passengers to him and wanted him to transport them.

“I told him I cant load four passengers on my motorcycle but he said the ball was now is my court to either take them or send them away. I asked whether any of the passengers had airtime on their phone and Arsenal( Copriyam Kasolo) said he had . I used his phone to call a fellow boda boda rider, Shafick( Sharif Mpanga),”Kalyango told court on Thursday.

He said on Mpanga’s arrival, the four passengers asked that they are taken to Kalerwe and then Lungujja where they had some work to do and this happened as agreed.

Kalyango said on reaching Kalerwe, the four passengers including Copriyam Kasolo who was then being referred to as Arsenal, Johnson Lubega(Rasta), a one Fred and Isaac Ssenabulya(Kisunsu) went to a bar where they spent a few minutes before returning to board the motorcycles.

“Kasolo and Lubega used Sharif’s boda boda which went first and mine came following it. Fred jumped off at Dome and I went with Kisunsu but before we could reach the place in Lungujja, a small vehicle coming from the direction we were going to came flashing lights and hooting endlessly. Then Arsenal jumped out and told Kisunsu to join them in the car,” he said.

“Kisunsu hurriedly joined and they drove off.”

Kalyango said at this time, he rode the motorcycle and returned to Nateete.

Where in his testimony, he didn’t admit taking part in the kidnap and subsequent murder of Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa, the 25-year-old boda boda rider told court that he rode on his motorcycle, Ssenabulya who earlier this year admitted to having participated in the crime.

“I never reached the gate where it is said that the alleged crime of kidnap was committed.”

He also told court that after his arrest and detention by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) Kasolo and Lubega( his co-accused) told security operatives that he was the man who had ridden one of the boda bodas during the commission of the crime.

Trial judge, Justice Isaac Muwata adjourned the case to May, 30 for cross examination.

Five people are accused of masterminding and carrying out the kidnap, murder and aggravated robbery against Nagirinya and her driver.

The five include Coporiyamu Kasolo, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango, Hassan Kisekka and Sharif Mpanga.

Isaac Sseabulya pleaded guilty to the charges and is currently serving a 40 years jail sentence at Luzira.