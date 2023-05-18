Mobile money fraud scams or digital fraud have become a persistent problem, with fraudsters employing deceptive tactics to trick unsuspecting individuals into transferring money.

Appearing on NBS Breakfast Meeting, Moses Lukanga, the MTN call centre team leader, shared valuable insights to help you safeguard against mobile money fraud scams.

The Hoax Calls and Text Message Manipulation

Fraudsters often resort to hoax calls to deceive customers. They pretend to be MTN representatives or UCC officials and threaten to deactivate the customers’ accounts if they do not comply with their demands.

The fraudsters manipulate the internet to create text messages that appear to be from known contacts. They use urgency as a tool, compelling the recipient to swiftly transfer money without engaging in conversation.

MTN’s Authentication Practices

Lukanga clarified MTN Uganda’s authentication practices to help customers distinguish legitimate calls from fraudulent ones. He emphasized that MTN does not switch off customer numbers and that a fully registered SIM card is required for it to remain active on the network. Moreover, MTN does not make phone calls to customers regarding registration matters. Instead, most of their communication is conducted through SMS. Therefore, if a call from MTN is necessary, it will originate from the number 0312120000.

Behavioral Changes to Prevent Fraud

The team leader stressed the importance of avoiding transactions or sharing personal information over the phone. He emphasized that no legitimate individual or organization would call and instruct customers to make transactions, especially involving disclosing their PINs. MTN aims to promote behavioral changes among customers to prevent falling victim to such scams.

Actions to Take if Fraud Occurs

Lukanga acknowledged that customers often realize they have been scammed only after the money has already been transferred. In such cases, MTN endeavors to assist by involving cross-network numbers to recover the funds. However, immediate contact with the customer is crucial for successful recovery. If the scam occurred within MTN’s network, they can initiate a transaction reversal. Although complete recovery of the funds is not always possible, MTN can still block the fraudster’s number and device, preventing further harm.

Protecting Your Money

The team leader provided essential advice to keep your money safe. He emphasized that transactions can only occur by entering your PIN, so it is crucial to keep this information private from anyone. Additionally, implementing controls within businesses to regulate money transfers and their corresponding amounts can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to fraud. Furthermore, if you lose your device, contacting MTN to block it can prevent unauthorized access to your accounts.

By being vigilant, adopting behavioral changes, and promptly contacting the appropriate authorities, individuals can minimize the risk of falling victim to mobile money and digital fraud. Remember, keeping your money safe starts with being aware and taking proactive measures to safeguard your financial well-being. Beera Steady – Be Better!