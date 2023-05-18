The High Court in Kampala has directed prison authorities to find ways of relocate a suspect to a safer facility after he pinned his co-accused in the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019.

The directive came after Nasif Kalyango, 25 a boda boda rider told court on Thursday that he rode one of the motorcycles used during the commission of the crime and pinned his co-accused, Copriyam Kasolo and Johnson Lubega of being ridden by Sharif Mpanga also a co-accused.

Trial judge, Isaac Muwata directed that Kalyango be moved to a safer facility for his own safety.

“A3(Nasif Kalyango) should be relocated to another place of convenience since I have noted that his co-accused have said he is not their colleague,” Justice Muwata said.

The development followed a request by the state prosecutors led by Chief State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya to have Kalyango be separated from his co-accused, having earlier testified against them.

“In the light of the evidence of Defence Witness number three(Kalyango) we pray he is relocated to a different facility,” Muwaganya told court.

When asked to comment about the development, Kalyango confirmed that he had been threatened by one of his co-accused.

“Since yesterday, Kasolo has been saying a lot of words to me. He told me that if I testify against him, either him or myself would have to die,” Kalyango said.

In light of the same development, the state prosecutors asked the defence lawyer, Julius Sserwambala to recuse himself from representing Kalyango , going forward.

Muwaganya argued that since Sserwambala also represents the other co-accused who have been pinned by Kalyango, there will be conflict of interest during cross examination.

Sserwambala admitted that he welcomes the guidance on the matter.

Trial judge, Isaac Muwata adjourned the matter to May,30.

Five suspects including Coporiyamu Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega aka Manomano, Sharif Mpanga, Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge, and Hassan Kisekka alias Masadda, are facing six counts of murder, kidnap and aggravated robbery, offences committed in 2019 at Lungujja, a Kampala suburb before dumping the bodies in Nakitutuli swamp along the Mukono-Kayunga road.

Their co-accused, Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu earlier pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 40years imprisonment.

He was used as a state witness.