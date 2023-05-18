The Ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda, Simon Juach Deng has commended Ugandans and the government for hosting South Sudan nationals for the last 40 years.

The ambassador made the remarks on Tuesday during celebrations to mark Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) DAY. The celebrations were held at the South Sudan Embassy, Nakasero.

SPLA Day is a public holiday in South Sudan on May 16 each year to commemorate the foundation of the SPLA on this day in 1983. After South Sudan gained its independence in 2011, the SPLA became the army of the new country.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Deng extended gratitude to Ugandan government for being generous hosts to South Sudanese refugees.

He urged the leaders of South Sudanese communities to remind their people in Uganda not to be troublesome but rather law abiding people.

“Tell our young people to be law abiding residents as a way also to show our host that we are contented and we will operate within your laws. So, that’s my key message to the key community leaders here whether in Kampala or other areas,” Deng urged.

He further urged South Sudanese to go back and invest in their home country, saying the economy there has improved since 2018 due to President Salva Kiir’s government‘s implementation of the peace agreement.

The ambassador also reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to strengthening trade relations with Uganda and the East African Community.

“South Sudan is a strategic trading partner not only for Uganda but the whole of East Africa Community. For example, you go to South Sudan now, we have Ugandan traders allover the country, some licensed and some unlicensed but we don’t close the shops because we know these are our brothers and sisters.” the ambassador said.

Deng, however, stressed that despite the improved economic trade, South Sudan is still facing a challenge of armed groups that have refused to join the peace agreement, and that these are causing troubles to innocent travellers and business people on the roads.

He appealed to the people of South Sudan and the international community in the region to also talk to these rebel groups so that peace can prevail.

Available data shows that by the end of December 2021, there were some 950,000 South Sudanese refugees registered in Uganda, the largest South Sudanese refugee population in the region.