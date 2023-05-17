A week of national activities are being held at the St. Joseph Vocational Training Institution in Kamuli District as part of the Global Impact Challenge, 2023, in which Uganda is participating in a skills audit and capacity building of competencies with the rest of the world.

This year, according to Grace Lung, the Senior Manager for Partnerships at World Skills International (Washington, DC), attention will be paid to Uganda’s very young population, which is in desperate need for world class skilling.

She was speaking at the start of a capacity building boot-camp in Uganda, where a number of experts who have earned international certifications; are educating young people in trades like electrical work, plumbing, carpentry and joinery, among others to the highest standards currently accepted around the world.

“It is very important for young populous nations like Uganda, to refocus on globally recognized skilling programs in this particularly program. We desire that our well -established world skills experts will have far lasting impact on these young technicians currently undergoing training here at St. Joseph’s Vocational Training Institute,” Lung, observed.

Encouraging the national government to ensure consistent best practices and better infrastructure for skilling programmes in the country, Lung advised that this is in order to drive- up the skills pool in Uganda.

“As World Skills International, we need the political commitment of all nations particularly in Africa and mores Uganda, where strong recommendation is for what skills can do to empower young people that we are targeting for capacity development. Most of these young people come from minority backgrounds and so this should be impactful in their working lives,” Lung advises.

According to Uganda’s Business, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) Strategic Plan 2011 – 2020; it denotes a paradigm shift for skills development in the country.

The aim is for the TVET system to emerge from an educational sub-sector into a comprehensive system of skills development for employment, enhanced productivity and growth.

“Our world skills experts are all volunteers to work with the trainers of Don Bosco Vocational Technical Institutes (VTIs), and through our online mentorship trainings; we are now meeting with the trainees face to face in order to strengthen our capacity effort,” Lung, the senior Manager for Partnerships at World Skills International (Washington, DC).

Since the World Skills Experts are also on a mission in Uganda to enhance the key fundamentals, skills techniques and hands-on training demonstrated by both trainers and students, they report that they are realising interesting outcomes.

John Njuguna, the head of Don Bosco Tech Africa says “we coordinate the Don Bosco TVET centres, guided by the pillars of modernisation where we need to get rid of the obsolete equipment, by bringing the institutions to a modern level, with the next being capacity building particularly the management of the TVET centres to strengthen outcomes and the green ambition of the environmental consciousness.”

“We found that the trainees (youngsters) were willing to learn and learn from us. From previous online engagement with them to now physical interactions, we look forward to doing projects together,” Nick Du Plessis, a trainer with the World Skills International noted.

Tibenkana Hafizu, a trainer at St. Joseph Vocational Training Institute in Kamuli, points out that the youth who have been in the training programme have a task ahead; “we are impacting more skills in them to improve on the supply level of electricians, plumbers, masons and carpenters among others across the country.”

“I was excited meeting the students, the trainers face to face. I was excited to see the hunger and passion for knowledge by these young people,” observed Chintan Daiya an international instructor.

According to Lillian Namuli, an apprentice under the electrical installation program, “this engagement is an outright blessing. The experts are so patient with us and yet very practical in their technical approach as they train us. I wish they can stay with us even longer.”

Grant Petch, another of the World Skills international trainers noted that “My views from the automotive sector is that the passion for knowledge from these trainees highlights the need to ensure sufficient tools to drive the skilling forward.”

For Sandra Nagami, a trainee at St. Joseph Vocational Training Institute- Kamuli, “ with the international instructors who are here, the technical skills that they are adding onto us will empower us including during our industrial training and subsequently our field work activities. I am a student of electrical installations and I look forward to encourage other girls.”

“The most important takeaway today is that from a trainers perspective, the learners are willing to get out of the box and pick new skills,” says Pat Philips.

Derrick Nyero, a trainee from Don Bosco Vocational Training Institute – Palabek, confirmed his desire to continue benefiting from such skills transfer from the World Skills International experts.

“The accuracy with which they are training us, enables us to do our carpentry and joinery work is a much better way. I need more of this training from such (international) instructors.”

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (2018), 61 percent of employed persons in the country were classified as engaged in vulnerable employment with the share being higher for female Ugandans (71%).

“We have done so much this week and this has been because of the graciousness of the people here in Uganda. You are a very young country in respect to the population. Skills are very important. Now a combination of guidance can be a springboard for the future,” Troy Everett, observed.

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (2018) data also indicates that 68 percent of employed persons living in Uganda’ rural areas are more likely to engage in vulnerable employment compared to 48 percent living in the country’s urban areas.

This challenge is partly linked to a very limited skilled base, whose net effect has consequently been that of undermining would be adequate absorption of millions into gainful employment.