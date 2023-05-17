Police in Arua city, West Nile is looking for a robber who escaped from custody after he was arrested with a gun on Tuesday night.

According to regional police spokesperson Josephine Angucia, at around 00:40am, district Police commander Jude Nasucha received a distress call of an aggravated robbery at Rock filling petrol station around the airfield in Ayivu East division, Arua city.

“The DPC led a team of security officers to respond to the incident, however they found when the robber had disappeared after putting the security guards on gun point and forcing them to lie down facing the ground,” she said.

The security guards described the suspects to police, who immediately combed the area up to Arua regional referral hospital, where they intercepted a person who fit the description and recovered the gun UG PSO 56400000711094 with one round of ammunition.

Despite the fact that police were able to apprehend the suspect, Angucia said that he escaped and efforts are underway to track him down.

“He escaped after being shot at,” Angucia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the regional police has in custody one suspect in connection to armed robberies that have rocked the area in recent months.

Last month, police in Koboko intercepted an armed robber who had entered into Uganda with a gun from Southern Sudan.

The law enforcement body has urged members of the public especially in the border districts with Southern Sudan and DRC to report any suspicious individuals in their areas saying that some criminal elements such as armed robbers infiltrate the country from neighboring countries.