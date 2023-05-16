Meta, the company that owns Facebook, says it does not allow “the solicitation of adoptions or birth certificate fraud on Facebook”. It says it will continue to remove content that violates its policies.

Divya Talwar investigates an elaborate immigration scam where pregnant migrant women pay British men thousands of pounds to pose as fathers to children that are not theirs.

We spoke to one woman who told us she had paid a man £9,000 to pose as the father of her child.

She said: “He was 30 years older than me. I heard he’d done it before with another woman.”

The woman said she didn’t have much contact with the man. The pair only met three times including when they went to the register office for the birth certificate.

Another woman told us she had paid a man £10,000 to pose as a father – only to learn that he had lied about his immigration status.

“Only a day after getting my baby’s birth certificate I found out that he didn’t actually have citizenship. I went crazy, because I already put down his details on the birth certificate. I couldn’t change it.”

The woman now has a stranger as the registered father of her baby and she and her child still do not have leave to remain in the UK.

Harjap Bhangal says the Home Office needs to investigate more visa applications that raise a “red flag”.

“If a child claims to be British and has a British parent and the other parent doesn’t have a visa – that should be a perfect case for a simple request for a DNA test.”

In the UK there is no requirement for DNA testing when registering a birth or applying for a child’s British passport.

Mr Bhangal doesn’t think many people are being prosecuted for this crime.

“That’s why people are doing it – because there’s no fear of any repercussions.”