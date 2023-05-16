Pearl Dairy Farms Limited, the manufacturers of Lato dairy products, has launched a new product line of fortified instant milk powder specially formulated for children between the ages of 3 and 5.

The product, called Lato Grow, is a premium quality milk powder that provides a rich source of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals needed for children’s growth and development.

According to Bijoy Varhese, General Manager of Pearl Dairy Farms Limited,

“We are proud to introduce Lato Grow, a product that addresses the critical issue of childhood malnutrition in Uganda. Currently, 29% of children in Uganda suffer from stunting due to a high-starch diet, while 50% of children below the age of 5 are anemic. With Lato Grow, we aim to provide a nutritious and convenient solution to this problem,” said Bijoy Varhese, the General Manager for Pearl Dairy Farms Limited.

He said Lato Grow is made from high-quality milk sourced from local dairy farmers and is fortified with essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and iron.

“The product has been developed after extensive research and development, with a focus on meeting the nutritional needs of young children. The launch of Lato Grow is part of our commitment to providing quality dairy products that meet the needs of the local market.The product is a testament to Pearl Dairy’s commitment to quality and innovation and will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of young children in Uganda. “

He said Pearl Dairy is committed to launching new products with fortification to address the malnutrition gaps and ensure children get all the nutrition and vitamins needed.

Pearl Dairy Farms Limited last week launched two juice drinks, further expanding its portfolio of nutritious and innovative products for the local market.