Copriyam Kasolo, the key suspect in the kidnap and subsequent murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa has told court that he has never participated in committing crime but rather is being framed by the state for its selfish interests.

Testifying as his own witness as he started his defence, Kasolo, a show hawker told court that on the fateful day of August, 8, 2019 when the incident happened, he was at his work place at Mabiito in Nateete until the next day.

“Since Mabiito is a happening place with bars, casinos, shops and guest houses, I work overnight and, on that day, I came to work at 7pm and left the following morning at 7am. It therefore cant be that I could have been in two places at the same time,” Kasolo told court.

He also denied allegations that he worked with other people that helped him during the kidnap and subsequent murder of Nagirinya and her driver.

“Prior to my arrest, I didn’t know any of my co-accused apart from Sadat Kateregga with whom I was staying at home.”

Arrest

During the trial, Frank Nyakairu, a Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence investigator told court that having tracked Johnson Lubega aka Rasta using his phone, they arrested him and later was used to lure Kasolo into arrest.

The prosecution witness told court that Lubega was asked to call Kasolo for a meeting at Mabiito in Nateete and that it is here that the latter was arrested.

Defending himself on Tuesday, Kasolo said whereas he was arrested from Mabiito, circumstances under which he was apprehended were different from what the CMI investigator told court.

“That witness lied to court because by then I didn’t know Lubega and by then I didn’t have a phone since I had just left Luzira Prison two months earlier. “

Kasolo testified that on the fateful day at around 8pm, while at Mabiito, security operatives raided the area.

“A rain of bullets went of and by the end, security operatives had started arresting everyone found at Mabiito. I was held by the waist by one officer who was joined by another and bundled into a waiting van and a hood put around my head.”

Refuses deal

He said he was then driven to an unknown detention facility from where security operatives asked that he parts with shs2.5 million and he gets released.

“In detention, JAAT officers asked me to pay money so I could get released. I requested that I be allowed to access my wallet so that I could get shs130,000 but I was astonished to find it was nowhere to be seen. The officers told me if I paid shs2.5 million, I could be released. One officer asked me if I had a flat screen TV or fridge at home that could work as money so as I get released,”Kasolo said.

He said that later, he was transferred to Katwe Police Station from where he was taken for scene reconstruction.

Kasolo however told court that he didn’t know Isaac Ssenabulya, alias Kisunsu who was recently sentenced to 40 years imprisonment after confessing to have participated in the kidnap and subsequent murder.

Ssenabulya was later used as a state witness to pin his co-accused.

On Tuesday, Kasolo said he only got to know of Ssenabulya at Katwe Police Station where he was among the police officers who beat the suspects.

“Ssenabulya is a police officer and I found him at Katwe Police. He was among those who hit us with gun buts.”

Kasolo said he was surprised to later see Ssenabulya among his co-accused in court.

“I then came to believe that he had been put into us for a mission. Don’t be surprised to find out that even after being sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, he is now out of prison or he will get out as soon as this trial ends,” Kasolo opined.

He also punched holes in the key evidence by the state in which he is said to have confessed to the kidnap and murder through a video recording during the scene reconstruction.

The 32-year-old who told court is a son to former Attorney General Prof. Kiddu Makubuya said he was tortured and forced to admit participation in the crime and also coached to say it on camera.

“Before reaching each scene, I would be put in a car with another officer for like 15 minutes as he coached me what to say during scene reconstruction. I was therefore under duress during the scene reconstruction which was captured on video.”

However, during cross examination being led by Chief State Attorney, Jonathan Muwaganya, Kasolo admitted he had been earlier been in prison for aggravated robbery as well as escaping from court.

He noted that everything said about him was concocted by the state.

In a light moment during the case, Kasolo refused to answer questions from the state prosecutor until he is given a bottle of water to enable him quench his thirst.

Trial judge, Isaac Muwata has adjourned the case to tomorrow for further defence hearing.

Five people are accused of masterminding and carrying out the kidnap, murder and aggravated robbery against Nagirinya and her driver.

The five include Coporiyamu Kasolo, Johnson Lubega, Nassif Kalyango, Hassan Kisekka and Sharif Mpanga.