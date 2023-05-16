Housing Finance Bank is excited to announce its official partnership with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and sponsorship of shillings 150 million for the upcoming 2023 NSSF Kampala Hills run, scheduled for July 2, 2023. This collaboration aims to significantly impact the education sector in Uganda, in line with the bank’s commitment to sustainability.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSSF Kampala Hills Run returns to mobilize funds for improving public schools, with this year’s edition targeting UGX 1 billion to support refurbishment, sanitation enhancements and the provision of digital labs in over ten public primary schools across the country.

Mr. Medad Mwesigwa, Chief Financial Officer at Housing Finance Bank, highlighted the bank’s motivation behind the sponsorship, stating, “Education is universally recognized as a crucial driver of economic success and social progress. Quality education and training are fundamental to building a high-skills, knowledge-based economy for sustainable development. Goal 4 of the sustainable development goals emphasizes the importance of equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. Housing Finance Bank is committed to enhancing the quality of Education in Uganda.”

During the press conference, Mr. Patrick Ayota, Ag. Managing Director at NSSF emphasized the alignment between the run and the fund’s community interventions agenda, focusing on Health, Education, Youth, and Underprivileged groups. He said, “Our interventions have addressed significant challenges our communities face and inspired other corporate institutions to contribute. This run is a major initiative to raise funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools.”

Mr. Ayota also shared the positive impact of previous run editions, explaining that the funds raised were utilized to refurbish 60 classroom blocks and improve sanitation in 13 primary schools in Kampala. As a result, over 15,000 pupils benefit from these enhanced facilities daily, leading to a 12% increase in student enrollment and a 10% reduction in dropout rates in the beneficiary schools.

To participate in the run, groups or organizations can register through the NSSF website at https://www.nssfug.org/nssfrun or visit selected Housing Finance Bank branches in Kampala (Kololo, Garden City and Kampala Road). Individual participants can register and obtain a kit for Ushs 25,000 by dialling *217*277# on either the Airtel or MTN networks.

Housing Finance Bank and NSSF warmly invite all well-meaning Ugandans, whether individuals, groups, or corporate institutions, to join this noble cause and inspire the next generation of professionals in Uganda.