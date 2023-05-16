Afro Mobile, Uganda’s leading online streaming platform, sponsored and streamed a series of exciting events that captured audiences across the country and beyond.

From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, 2023, the platform sponsored events such as the Coopy Bly Action Talk Concert, Martha Mukisa Sisaaga Concert, Purple Party Hoima, Ice Cream & Cake Festival, and MC Ollo’s Hi Skool Kiromo, showcasing their commitment to making these experiences accessible to a wider audience.

According to Timothy Bhatia, the Afro Mobile Brand Executive, “The success of the events was not a result of chance but careful planning and collaboration with event promoters. We worked closely with the event promoters to support and expand the reach of the events, tailoring our communications to the target audience for each event. By also leveraging the diverse brands within Next Media, Afro Mobile attracted larger numbers by reaching out to their respective existing audiences.”

From the onset, it was clear that Afro Mobile had a clear objective with their sponsorships: to establish themselves as the leading online streaming platform for live events and updates. Recognizing the significance of the digital age and the increasing demand for digital content, the platform aimed to cater to the needs of their audience, particularly the youth who are at the forefront of the digital era. The platform’s success demonstrated their ability to meet the demands of the on-the-go lifestyle by providing entertainment and communication services through smartphones.

The impact of Afro Mobile’s sponsorship on both the events and the attendees was noteworthy. By live streaming events like the Coopy Bly Concert and the Purple Party Hoima edition, Afro Mobile expanded the reach of these gatherings, enabling Ugandans from distant regions to enjoy the performances. This not only offered event organizers a unique solution but also introduced new audiences to the event experiences, thereby encouraging their participation in future events. Attendees also benefited from post-event content, such as interviews and recaps, conveniently accessible on the Afro Mobile platform, leading to a more engaging overall experience.

Timothy Bhatia also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor events like these and connect with diverse audiences, saying, “These are platforms for audiences to interact with the Afro Mobile brand and become familiar with our unique offering, which caters to our users’ on-the-go lifestyle.” The Afro Mobile app is available for download from both the Apple Store and iOS for those interested in accessing the platform’s services.