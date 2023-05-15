The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has called upon investors to take a keen interest in the conducive investment environment that Uganda offers, to develop the sports sector that is still lacking in the country.

She added that Uganda has great potential in the sporting discipline, which remains untapped because of a lack of infrastructure to provide world-class training and support to talented sportspersons.

‘’We have so many talented young men and women who can even represent us on the international scene, but because we lack the infrastructure such as stadia, Netball, Volleyball courts and runways, we cannot compete favourably with the rest of the world,’’ she said while meeting Uganda’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates H.E Abdalla AlShamsi at Parliament on Monday, May 15th.

The meeting, which was attended by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa and Rwampara constituency MP Amos Knakunda, among others, discussed ways of stimulating business cooperation between the two countries, aimed at increasing trade and encouraging joint investments.

Among said that once the infrastructure is in place, Uganda will be poised to host the Afcon 2027 for the time.

Ambassador Abdalla reiterated that Uganda indeed offers the best investment climate in Africa, and pledged support to the development of the sector.

On May 8th, Uganda emerged as the best investment destination in East Africa during a global investor awarding ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

With President Museveni at the forefront, different leaders have recently intensified the appeal to international investors from across the world to invest in Uganda’s virgin areas such as the agricultural sector.