When Next Com, a digital marketing agency aiming to make digital work put up a Twitter poll asking users about their preferred digital money platform for financial transactions in Uganda, over 70% picked mobile money. Mobile money as a financial transaction platform has significantly impacted Ugandans’ lives since its introduction.

According to the Bank of Uganda, mobile money currently has over 40M registered customers compared to the 552,047 that started out in 2009 when the service was introduced. It has facilitated financial inclusion, enhanced access to financial services, and promoted economic growth, revolutionizing how Ugandans carry out their financial transactions.

It has provided a platform for the unbanked population to access financial services easily and conveniently. With the rise of mobile money services, Uganda has experienced a significant transformation in the financial sector, with more people accessing financial services, saving and investing more, and increasing their income.

Before the advent of mobile money, most Ugandans, especially those living in rural areas, relied on cash transactions, which were inconvenient and risky. They had to travel long distances to access banks, primarily in urban areas, which meant spending a lot of money on transport.

Additionally, many people could not open bank accounts due to high account opening fees and minimum balance requirements. This left them with no option but to keep their money in their homes, exposing them to theft and other risks.

However, the situation has changed with the introduction of mobile money services in Uganda. Mobile money has enabled people to access financial services without needing a physical bank. It has also provided a platform for people to save and invest their money, which was previously impossible for many.

Mobile money services have also had a significant impact on businesses in Uganda. They have made it easier for businesses to collect payments from customers and suppliers, thereby increasing their efficiency and productivity.

Additionally, mobile money has facilitated e-commerce, allowing businesses to sell their products and services online, which has increased their market reach and sales.

However, despite the many benefits of mobile money, the service is not without its challenges. One of the biggest threats facing mobile money in Uganda is digital fraud.

Digital fraud in Uganda, like in many other countries, has become a growing concern with the rapid advancement of technology and the increasing reliance on digital platforms for financial transactions. Fraudsters have developed sophisticated ways of defrauding unsuspecting users of their money, including hacking into mobile money accounts and stealing personal information, and it continues to evolve with technological advancement.

To combat digital fraud, Ugandans have been urged to first and foremost secure their mobile money pins, including keeping them private from everyone and being vigilant when it comes to digital money transactions. Other measures include reporting any suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

Various stakeholders like MTN Uganda, Ministry of ICT, UCC, Uganda Bankers Association, Bank of Uganda and Next Media, and many more are working together on the Beera Steady campaign aimed at encouraging Ugandans to adopt the use of digital money with requisite knowledge on how to safeguard their money from fraudsters.