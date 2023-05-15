By Shaban Lubega

President Museveni has paid for 2000 tickets to cater for students, and young soccer fans that intend to watch the football and netball tournament organised by Buganda Kingdom at Muteesa II stadium, Wankulukuku this Saturday.

The president purchased the tickers through his office which is led by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye.

According to Hajj Sulaiman Magala, the chairman of the organizing committee, students will pay no coin to watch the opener.

“NRM chairman president Museveni through Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo bought entry tickets worth Shs20m and we are grateful. Therefore, students will have free entry. We thank all those who have bought tickets and sponsors,” he noted.

Airtel-Uganda and Uganda Aids Commission are the sponsors of the competition that was won by Ndiga and Ngeye clans in football and netball respectively.

NBS Presenter honoured with an appointment

Following his tremendous work on the Masaza football tournament media committee, NBS Sport’s show host and commentator Martin Kaddu has been rewarded with more responsibilities by the Buganda kingdom.

On Tuesday, the NBS Lunchtime sports and Jab Jab show host was named on the Bika bya Baganda football and netball tournament organizing committee.

” Martin Kaddu from NBS TV joins the committee directly. We want to boost the media coverage and ensure this tournament gets to everyone and every corner. We believe Kaddu will be a very good addition to achieve that,” noted Owek. Henry Sekabembe, the Buganda Kingdom minister for youth and sports.

Kaddu is an experienced sports journalist biased toward local sports. He has dedicatedly covered Buganda kingdom sports events right from Kabaka Run, Bika and Masaza among others,” added Sekabembe.

The annual tournament played among the Buganda kingdom clans will see Nkima and Ngabi Nsamba clans clash in the opening netball and football fixtures with the King (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II expected to grace the much-anticipated opener.