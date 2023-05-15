Police Constable Ivan Wabwire who is accused of shooting dead an Indian money lender has confessed to the killing before a magistrate.

Wabwire who was arrested from Busia over the weekend as he tried to cross to Kenya was on Monday afternoon presented before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates court from where he recorded an extra-judicial statement over the murder.

An extra-judicial statement is made by a suspect before a magistrate to narrate his/her role in the commission of an alleged crime.

Wabwire was later returned to the Central Police Station for custody as he awaits to be arraigned before court to take plea over murder.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Monday said an initial examination by a police surgeon indicated that Wabwire is of sound mind.

He however noted that is set to be taken to a psychiatric to further examine his mental status.

Enanga told journalists that while being interrogated, Wabwire admitted to killing the Indian money lender whom he accused of cheating him.

“Upon interrogation, he didn’t appear remorseful at all, not even saying sorry for what he did. He admitted to having murder the victim for allegedly cheating him on his loan portfolio. He indicated he has no remorse,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said the shooting stemmed from a misunderstanding between Wabwire and the Indian money lender, Uttam Bhandari over the money owed.

He said the police officer had in 2020 taken a shs1 million loan with an interest of shs320,000 and before he could finish it, he took another one for shs1 million under similar terms and that by the time of the incident, he had only paid three months.

According to investigations, last week, Wabwire came to TFS Financial Services at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue owned by the deceased to ascertain the amount owed and when he was told the balance is ssh2,130,000 he didn’t agree with the amount, prompting him to turn rowdy and shot the director.