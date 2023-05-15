A beautiful country full of natural wonders, forests, exotic birds and… hippos? Yes, hippos, the ones from Africa. No joke — the country is facing a huge hippo problem.

Colombia boasts the biggest hippo population outside of Africa. Different estimates point to something between 90 and 180 animals, but there are still doubts about the real number.

“What worries me more about this is that the population has continued to grow exponentially,” German Jimenez, a biology professor at the Pontifical Javierian University in the Colombian capital, Bogota, told DW.

So, what’s going on in Colombia?

Pablo Escobar, cocaine and hippos

The actions of Pablo Escobar, an infamous drug lord who terrorized Colombia during the 1980s and early 1990s, resulted in thousands of deaths.

In the 1980s, he smuggled four hippos from a wildlife park in Dallas, Texas, into his new exotic zoo east of Medellin, Colombia’s second-largest city.

They became part of his massive 2,000-hectare (roughly 5,000-acre) Hacienda Napoles ranch in Puerto Triunfo, which comprised a Spanish colonial house, a landing strip, many artificial lakes, roads and even its own gas station.

Escobar wanted a truly exotic wildlife park, so he also brought rhinos, elephants, giraffes, ostriches and many more animals, calling it his “own Noah’s Ark.”

Today, Hacienda Napoles is a theme park with water features, hotels, safaris and hundreds of exotic animals — including hippos Image: Ivan Valencia/AP/picture alliance

In 1993, Colombian security forces shot and killed Escobar in Medellin. After his death, many of the exotic animals went to other zoos or parks, but the hippos stayed at the hacienda — and eventually escaped, to a place where they probably felt quite at home.

The Hacienda Napoles, which is now a state-owned theme park, is very close to the Magdalena River, one of the country’s major arteries, and the river basin shares similarities with the hippos’ native ecosystem in various African countries.

A perfect place for hippos

With the ideal place to breed and a lack of government action, the hippo population grew fast.

“Colombia had the opportunity to [control their population] but failed and let the problem grow,” said Jimenez.

The hippos In Colombia have no competitors and no predators. They enjoy steadier weather and water levels than in Africa, where intense droughts act as population control.

Basically, the animals can eat and mate all year round in Colombia. Meanwhile in Africa, the number of hippos has dropped sharply since the 1970s. In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed them as “vulnerable,” the last classification before “endangered.”

There are now seven identified hippo population groups along the Magdalena basin, according to a new report by Colombia’s Humboldt Institute and the National Science Institute that was commissioned by the Environment Ministry.

The Magdalena River stretches over more than 1,500 kilometers (more than 900 miles), and its basin’s forests and wetlands are home to highly diverse flora and fauna Image: Frederic Soreau/IMAGO

“They can start reproducing really young. They can have calves very frequently, like once or more a year. And they can reproduce for a very long time, 50 years, almost to the end of their lifespan,” Amanda Subalusky, a biology professor at the University of Florida, told DW.

Subalusky and Jimenez worked together on a study published last month in the journal Scientific Reports, in which they stressed the urgency of the issue and examined potential solutions, as well as their costs.

A love/hate relationship

But what’s the problem with Colombia’s hippos? Couldn’t we just leave them be?

“They’re reproducing and growing very fast and relatively soon there’s going to be a whole lot of hippos,” said Subalusky.

The problem with invasive species is that they can seriously affect wildlife, the local ecosystem, the landscape and also the people of their new home.

Hippos are very territorial and can be very aggressive. In fact, they are well-known in Africa for being one of the deadliest animals, with estimates saying they kill around 500 people every year.

Although no one has been reported killed by hippos in Colombia to date, there have been incidents of attacks and crashes with vehicles. The low population density, according to scientists, is the likely reason for the low number of attacks.