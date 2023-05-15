President William Ruto has apologised to Kenyans over the Christian doomsday deaths, admitting laxity and complacency from the government side.

More than 200 bodies have so far been exhumed in the coastal Shakahola forest, where congregants were allegedly forced to starve to death in order to meet Jesus. More than 600 people are still missing.

“I am taking responsibility that, as the president, these (Shakahola murders) should not have happened. For that, I truly say, I’m sorry,” Mr Ruto said in a televised interview with Kenyan media houses on Sunday.

He blamed the country’s police and intelligence officials for failing to discover the cult’s activities on time.

He said the concerned officials would have to give an account of the mass killings.

The president said that he would do everything in his power to prevent future religious deaths.

He also promised to visit the Shakahola forest once investigations were completed.

Source: BBC