The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 42 judicial officers at various levels.

In its statement dated May 12, 2023, the commission says the appointments were made during its 59th sitting.

In the new deployments, 14 were appointed deputy registrars and these include; Agnes Alum, Samuel Olumo, Francis Matenga, Faisal Mulalira, Jane Mugala, Sarah Barungi, Low Karungi, Patricia Muhumuza, Geoffrey Sayekwo, Robert Mukanza, Didas Muhumuza, Jessica Chemeri, George Obong and Josephine

The deployments have also seen eight assistant registrars appointed, and 20 chief magistrates deployed in acting capacity for a period of one year.

In the first of its kind, the commission has also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants. These were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission.

The commission says the appointments are aimed at improving service delivery in the judiciary service.

“The appointment of these judicial officers and support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and to reduce case backlog in courts across the country.” JSC noted.

Source: