The Police Flying Squad Unit and the local police in Busia have arrested constable Ivan Wabwire who is accused of shooting dead an Indian money lender in Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Wabwire was arrested as he tried to cross to neighbouring Kenya.

“A joint team of security traced the suspect to Busia district.

On 13 May 23, Flying Squad Unit joined the territorial police of Busia.

On 14 May 23 at around 0700 hours , Wabwire Ivan was arrested in Busia Municipality at Customs by a joint team commanded by the DPC Busia SP Didas Byaruhanga,” Onyango said on Sunday morning.

He said the suspect is currently detained at the Central Police Station in Busia pending transfer to Kampala.

“We want to thank the officers who worked for the last 42 hours to ensure that Wabwire is arrested.”

Wabwire on Friday shot dead Uttam Bhandari, the proprietor and manager of TFS Financial Services at Raja Chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala over shs2, 130,000 he owed the money lender.

It has since been said by police that Wabwire had been barred from holding a gun after being diagnosed with a mental problem.

To this, he was always being deployed at beats that dont require anyone with a gun.

However, on Friday, he stole a gun from his friend that he had left in the room that he used to shoot the Indian national.