President Yoweri Museveni has appointed and promoted a total of 141 senior prisons officers to different ranks.

The appointments were confirmed by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr John Byabashaija in a statement dated May 12, 2023.

“H.E, the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, under Article 172 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Section (c) of the Prisons Act, 2006, and on the advice of the Prison’s Authority, has appointed and promoted a total of 141 Senior Prisons Officers to various ranks..” Byabashaija noted.

The latest changes have seen prisons spokesperson Frank Baine promoted to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP).

Promoted alongside Baine to the SCP rank are Judus Kaliisa, Wilson Magomu and Julius Aloka.

Meanwhile, five officers were appointed on local contract as Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons (ACGP), and these include; John Bosco Tumwebaze, Milton Tiyo, Robert Munanura, Hilary Bisanga and George Muge.

Byabashaija further noted that 13 officers were appointed on promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons (CP), 11 to Assistant Superintendent of Prisons while 20 others were promoted to Senior Superintendent of Prisons.

The changes also saw 23 officers appointed on promotion to Superintendent of Prisons.

According to Byabashaija, promotions to the ranks of ACGP, SCP, and CP will take effect from April 29, 2023.

“Promotions to the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Superintendent of Prisons, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons take effect from April 1, 2023,” the Prisons boss added.