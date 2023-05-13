The Deputy Inspector General of Police DIGP), Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has assured the Indian community in Uganda of security after Uttam Bhandari , an Indian national was shot dead on Friday.

Bhandari, a money lender at Raja chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala was shot dead by Police Constable Ivan Wabwire at around 1pm.

Following the shooting incident, Katsigazi met with a delegation of the Indian business community living in Uganda, where he reassured police’s commitment to ensuring their security.

Addressing the leaders of the community, the DIGP emphasized that the shooting should not be regarded as a case of organised or targeted crime, but rather as an isolated incident.

He expressed the readiness of the police force to protect all business communities, urging them not to let this incident discourage them from conducting business.

He further assured the community that authorities are working around the corner to have Wabwire apprehended.

“The authorities are actively working to apprehend and prosecute the suspect,” the DIGP assured.

He added, “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the close family members, friends, and the entire Indian business community residing in Uganda.“

Katsigazi also revealed that police has contributed Shs5 million towards the burial arrangements as a gesture of support.

Available information indicates that the client, Wabwire, first came on Thursday and met Bhandari, also the director and manager of TFS financial services, to get calculations after getting two loans one being deducted from his salary.

“It is also said that they calculated for him and it was around shs2.13million. He came back today and started arguing with one of the workers leading to the shooting,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said.