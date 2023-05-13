Let the truth be said, for a Police Constable to go to a money lender to borrow money is a disaster in itself and something that inevitably has to end in tears!

How much does a Police Constable earn?

There are many of us who have been to these money lenders. We have experienced their unforgiving wrath. They are ruthless. They don’t entertain excuses like my salary for this month will come late!

So even the Police establishment to allow and recommend their Constable to take money of a money lender was a disaster in itself.

Why would a police officer resort to a street money lender yet there is a very successful Sacco in police force that is being reported on repeatedly?

Why would the Sacco money be ring fenced for the privileged officers only while the rank and file are left to be exposed to the street sharks of the day?

Why not fix the issues in the Police Sacco so that it can be able to serve equitably and fairly all its members?

If the Police Management continues to show inability to sort out the mess within its Police Sacco, how possibly can the wananchi be comforted that the same Police can be able to objectively solve the many crime mysteries that continue to daunt the country! Police must pull up its socks!