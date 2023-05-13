The way forward for every country is to embrace technology and help youth find jobs. The millennials are facing a major crisis.

More than half of them are unemployed or underemployed. It is not just a problem for their generation, but also for the future of Uganda as a country.

In the face of a growing youth unemployment crisis, at first glance, it seems like an impossible task to solve this problem: how can one create more jobs when there are fewer jobs available?

Well, the digital economy is growing rapidly and could be a perfect place to create new jobs for millennials.

The good news is that governments don’t need to do much—they just need to make sure they don’t get in its way!

In fact, as long as they don’t censure or block these platforms, they will be able to benefit from their growth without having to do anything themselves. Governments should stop censuring the digital platforms that are trying to make this happen. Instead, they should let those platforms flourish so they can grow into the future we all know they deserve!

The internet has been a boon to young people across the world. It has enabled them to find jobs, learn new skills, and connect with others who share their interests.

However, the Ugandan government has developed a culture of increasingly restricting access to the internet by censuring social media sites, blocking access to Google and other search engines, and even banning certain types of speech—all in an effort to control what young people see online.

But these efforts are doomed to fail. The internet is too vast and powerful for any government to control. And if they try too hard, they’ll only drive more young people away from traditional employment opportunities and into self-employment through the digital economy.

The digital economy has been growing at an exponential rate for decades, but now it’s time for the Ugandan government to take advantage of it.

The digital economy and the digital economy is the future.

The Ugandan government does not need to first agree to this reality for the effects to take shape. It is just where the world is headed and the earlier the government realises this, the earlier it will enjoy the fruits.

The author, Belguin Prosper Lumu is a market intelligence and strategy expert and the CEO at Young & Free International.

Follow him on Twitter via @belguinprosper or more about him via www.belguinprosper.webs.com