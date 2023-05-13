With technology undoubtedly changing the way people live their lives, the development of digital devices has seen people spending more time in front of screens than ever before.

While this has brought many benefits, such as accelerated communication and live information, it has also raised concerns about the potential impact on their eyes.

In Africa, the use of digital devices has increased significantly over the past few years and according to a report by We Are Social and Hootsuite, as of January 2021, there were 18.5 million internet users in Uganda, a country with a population of approximately 46 million people.

With a penetration rate of 39% this number is expected to continue to grow as more

people gain access to technology and the share of users is particularly high in urban areas.

However, according to Lapaire Uganda, the increased use of digital devices has seen a rise in the number of people experiencing eye strain and other related symptoms.

“Some of the common symptoms include dry eyes, headaches, blurred vision, and neck and shoulder pain. The blue light emitted by digital devices is a major cause of these symptoms. Blue light is a high-energy light that is emitted by digital screens, and it has been shown to disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to sleep disturbances and other health issues,” Lapaire Uganda says.

The Pan African eye wear brand says that in order to mitigate the impact of blue light on our eyes, it is recommended to use blue-light-blocking glasses and adopt some good practices such as regular short screen breaks.

“These glasses have lenses that are designed to filter out blue light, reducing the strain on the eyes. In addition, taking regular breaks from digital devices and ensuring proper lighting can also help reduce the impact of technology on our eyes.”

To this, Lapaire Uganda says it has launched a promotion that will run between May, 15 to 31 in which they will offer up to 15% discounts on all photochromic digital glasses across all their stores in Uganda to protect members of the public from blue light.

“These glasses are designed to adapt to changing light conditions, providing optimal protection

against blue light. The glasses will be available at a reduced price of shs200,000 down from the regular price of shs240,000 for both the frame and lenses.”