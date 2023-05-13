President Museveni has raised several questions that he says need to be answered by police in the wake of the shooting of an Indian businessman by a police officer of a shs2 million loan.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the president said many questions remain unanswered in the Friday lunch time shooting along Parliamentary Avenue.

“How did an off- duty Police man, access a gun? Did he walk away from his guard post without permission with a gun to commit crime? How are the guns stored in the Police? Is there no security at the site where the victim was,” Museveni wondered in the statement.

According to the president, more questions still need to be answered on why local security allowed an armed person to enter into the building that housed the money lending business without disarming him at the entrance.

The president also questioned the mental status of the police officer that he said ought to be ascertained.

“Did he have a history of mental instability? If he had, why hadn’t the Police leadership noticed and acted appropriately?”

According to the president, the answer to these questions might help in plugging the gaps in the security system but also come to the top of the problem.

Earlier, the Nile Post learnt separately that Wabwire used a gun from a colleague to commit the crime that he returned later and dropped in the scenes of crime officers’ office before fleeing.

However, Museveni insisted that these mistakes are easily traceable.

“Condolences on the death of one of our Indian people, Uttam Bhandari, killed by a Police Constable by the names of Wabwire Ivan.”

The development comes on the backdrop of reports by friends to the killer police officer that he had a history of mental illness that had previously seen him admitted to Butabika Hospital for several months before returning home.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango on Friday said Wabwire had been servicing two loans since 2020 with the first one being directly deducted from his salary while the second one was not.

“He could just come and pay whenever he got the money for the second loan. They calculated and told him he owed the company Shs2, 130,000. Yesterday, (Thursday) he said the bank where they are paying his salary from wanted the calculations so that they can offset all the loan and see how they could progress with him. He came back today and started arguing with one of the workers leading to the shooting,” Onyango said.