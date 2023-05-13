Life is a mess. So many people we swore we would spend a lifetime with, are now simply a mystery. A lesson learnt and we would like to leave them in the past.

The heartbreak part of life is for everyone. Everyone eventually gets a share of what could have been but didn’t. Everyone eventually gets that ”it’s not you it’s me” line.

Life happens and you have to move on eventually. For some people, it takes a while to bounce back and for others it is routine. They are used to what is happening. They always see it coming and probably also anticipate it.

There are people who will take years to get over one relationship. These are people that give relationships their all. And when things go south they take a minute to mourn it and eventually, they move on.

People whose hearts have been a roller coaster of emotions, eventually become inhumane and they cause havoc in every other relationship thereafter. It is their problem and not the people that give them a chance.

People have learnt to just let go and open up their hearts to better human beings. It is amazing to have someone you can call your own. Someone you know will always show up for you. Love is a good thing.

But love with good sex is quite different. It is not a but one get-two kind of deal but sometimes there is a promotion at the heart center and one lucky person walks away with both. When you find this fight as hell to keep it.

When one person has shattered your heart and other walks in, learn to start from zero. Learn that what Peter did is not Hillary’s backup plan. Give Hillary a chance to make his own mess.

Don’t hold back on the sex styles because you have resolved that that gender doesn’t deserve good things. Gradually unleash the beast in you because everyone deserves good sex.

Don’t let your past be a burden on someone who didn’t even know about your pain. Learn to start over. You might not be a virgin, but you must have learned a few tricks in the past that will spice up your sex life.

Your frustrations from the past are your demons to deal with. And if the new person is your rebound, make it very clear that they are helping you and that they are only part of the healing process.

If you actually fall in love with them, let them know that the terms of engagement have changed and that you want more. Always let your person know.

If they have seen you naked, you can try and be open with them. It doesn’t hurt to let them in. Open up a part of you that is worth knowing and don’t let your past love(s) block any new experiences.

Till next time, use your past to deliver amazing sex.