The U.S Mission in Uganda has announced that non immigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees have been increased.

According to the statement by the U.S embassy, the changes in fees take effect on May 30, 2023.

According to the latest changes, visitor visas for business or tourism and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from Shs596,000 ($160) to Shs690,000 ($185).

The application fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from Shs707,000 ($190) to Shs763,000 ($205).

On the other hand, application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation will be increased from 763,000 ($205) to 1,172,000 ($315).

”Applicants who have already paid a visa application fee that is currently valid and non-expired, but who have not yet appeared for their visa interview or are waiting for their case to be processed, and applicants who pay the fee before the May 30, 2023 fee increase, will not have to pay the fee difference,” the embassy statement reads.

The embassy noted that all nonimmigrant visa application fee payments (also known as the MRV fee) made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the MRV fee.

Applicants are required to schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application during this 365-day period.

“There is no requirement the interview must occur during the 365-day period. All receipts for payment of MRV fees issued before October 1, 2022, were extended until September 30, 2023, and remain valid until this date.” the statement indicates.