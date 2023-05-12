The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has urged government to address the striking medical officers’ grievancies before it is too late.

For days now, medical specialists and Senior House officers (SHOs) have laid down their tools over salary enhancements.

Not long ago, pre-medical interns also protested delays in their deployments to hospitals.

Amid the widespread strike action, the medical fraternity has also threatened to withdraw all emergency services unless government addresses their grievances.

In a statement, ANT’s acting national cordinator, Alice Alaso has warned that the withholding of emergency services by the striking medics, coupled with absence of medical interns in hospitals, could be a recipe for a health disaster.

She urged government to immediately engage the striking medical officers and seek a lasting solution, for the benefit of the poor people.

“Sluggishness on the part of the government and ping pong will not save the poor who cannot afford private medical services. There is no need to wait till the onset of industrial actions,” Alaso says.

She noted that the call for salary enhancement is not new, and that it should have been solved earlier than this financial year.

“This applies to the matter of deployments of intern doctors which should never have been a matter of negotiations, cajoling and intimidations in the first place. A responsible government should deliberately plan for its people. Moreover, people’s health should be a priority,” Alaso noted.

She urged the government to step in fast and not wait until the counting of people who die without medical attention begins.

“We fear for the little children, pregnant mothers, the frail and elderly, and all those that need emergency care. We urge government to reach out immediately before the strike commences. This alone will stop the possibility of uncountable deaths arising from an intended strike.”

At the beginning of this month, SHOs announced their strike after going months without receiving their allowances. These say they have gone over four months without getting their allowances.

Meanwhile, Medical Officers Special Grade (MOSG) who are the supervisors of the striking medical officers have also threatened to lay down their tools over salary discrepancies.

This week, the Minister for Information, Dr Chris Baryomunsi said the striking actions of doctors will not solve their grievances, and urged them to continue working as government seeks a lasting solution.

On the issue of medical interns, he said this would be discussed next week during a cabinet meeting.