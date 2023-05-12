Next Radio has done it again! The latest addition to their impressive lineup of talent is DJ Bugy, the fun and vibrant deejay who is already making waves in the Ugandan entertainment industry.

DJ Bugy is no stranger to entertaining crowds with his high energy and diverse DJ sets.

He has been instrumental in shaping Ugandan pop culture through his popular host nights at Legends, Kenjis, The Rugby Chill, and his pop-up show called The Fresh Experience. His hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed, and he is destined to become one of Uganda’s most popular entertainment personalities.

At the recent Blankets & Wine event, DJ Bugy took to the stage with Viana Indi and Jokwiz Klean, and the trio had the crowd jumping to their beats. Viana was energetic and lively, Jokwiz had the crowd singing along to his big energy, and DJ Bugy was behind the decks, giving the revelers back-to-back big hits.

Now, DJ Bugy has joined Next Radio, Uganda’s fastest-growing radio station, bringing his unique sound to the airwaves. He will be hosting The Next Radio Club House every Friday at 8 pm with the famous Jokwiz Klean, known for his style and energy. The show promises to start your party and keep you jamming to Next Radio. Additionally, he will be hosting the Top 20 countdown with Posha Aloyo every Saturday at 2 pm.

With DJ Bugy’s addition to Next Radio’s talent lineup, the station is set to become even more popular among music lovers in Uganda. So tune in to Next Radio and let DJ Bugy get your feet moving and your hips shaking to the biggest hits and interviews in the country!