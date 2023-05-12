On Thursday, Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech) hosted the MTN Uganda CEO to discuss potential partnerships for promoting equity and inclusivity in basic services, particularly for women, youth, and rural poor.

During the meeting, the two Technology Captains, Cente-Tech’s Peter Kahiigi and MTN Uganda’s Sylvia Mulinge agreed to work together to leverage technology to make basic services more equitable and inclusive. They recognized that access to basic services like healthcare, education, and financial services is critical for the empowerment of disadvantaged communities across Uganda and agreed to collaborate towards this goal.

In a joint address to the media, MTN Uganda and Cente-Tech pledged to work together to create innovative solutions that leverage the power of technology to drive inclusive growth and development. They committed to sharing expertise, resources, and technology to achieve their shared goals.

“Technology has the potential to transform lives and communities, but it’s only effective if it’s accessible and inclusive,” said Peter Kahiigi, Chief Technology Officer, Centenary Technology Services.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MTN Uganda to create a new era of innovation and growth that benefits everyone, especially those who have been left behind,” Peter added.

Commenting during the event, MTN’ CEO Sylvia Mulinge said, ‘We believe that digital technology has the power to bridge the gap between the haves and have nots in our nation. By providing access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, we can create a more equitable society for all. As MTN, we are committed to making bold steps forward in this area and using our resources to create a more connected and inclusive Uganda’

It should be noted that Centenary Technology Services is implementing an advanced digital skilling program, MTN ACE Tech, on behalf of MTN Uganda. This digital skilling program is designed to equip citizens with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age. The program covers a range of topics, including coding, data analysis, digital marketing, cybersecurity, readiness for venture capital pitching and business acceleration. The goal is to help citizens develop the skills they need to create jobs, succeed in the digital economy and to drive innovation and growth in their communities.

MTN ACE Tech program has garnered considerable interest form youth owned businesses that are now undergoing training and will graduate in July 2023.

The digital age presents a tremendous opportunity for Uganda’s youth to secure gainful employment and improve their livelihoods. As technology continues to transform the way we live and work, digital skills are becoming increasingly vital in the job market. By investing in digital skilling programs, MTN and Cente-Tech are equipping young people with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century workforce.

Digital skilling is a sustainable effort to resolve unemployment. Unlike traditional job creation efforts, which may require significant resources and infrastructure, digital skilling can be delivered at scale with relatively low overheads. This means that entities like MTN and Cente-Tech can train a large number of young people and enable them to create their own job opportunities in the digital economy.

MTN Uganda and Cente-Tech recognize the importance of digital skilling in creating jobs for Uganda’s youth. That’s why they are committed to investing in programs that provide young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the digital age. By doing so, MTN and Cente-Tech can help to build a more prosperous and equitable future for all Ugandans