Motorists driving to and from Masaka City have expressed concern over the alternative route where traffic was diverted on Thursday following a heavy downpour that damaged sections of a bridge at Katonga river saying that some sections are impassable.

Authorities advised motorists from Kampala to Masaka to and use Mpigi-Kanoni and connect through Maddu to Ssembabule then Masaka, and vice versa for those from Masaka to Kampala.

This is to allow water levels to subside and give authorities a chance to assess the damage to the road.

The floods have paralysed transport on the highway leaving many heavy goods trucks parked at both sides of the bridge.

On Friday, motorists who spoke to this website expressed concern that on top of the longer distance, the alternative route also has swampy sections that are water logged and may soon also become impassable.

For instance, the alternative route from Masaka – Mateete in Ssembabule district is murram and it is apparently vulnerable to the heavy floods.

“As government plans to work on the broken bridge, a quick action is needed in Matete given the diverted heavy traffic that will be plying this route for days,” a motorist told this website.

Relatedly, the stranded truck drivers also appealed to authorities to fix the road fast because they can not use the alternative routes due to a long distance as well as the poor state of the road in some sections.

Many export goods trucks from Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo are parked at Lakaya and Buwama before being cleared to use alternative routes.

On Friday, the Ag.Executive Director of UNRA. Samuel Muhoozi along with a team of experts, visited the scene of the broken bridge to carry out technical assessment at the damaged section.

“The evaluation will inform the immediate response to be undertaken once water levels subside,” UNRA said in a statement.