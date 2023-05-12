A moneylender has been shot dead in Kampala under unclear circumstances, the Nile Post has learnt.

The Friday afternoon incident happened along Parliamentary Avenue when a yet to be identified armed man entered into the premises of a money lending business owned by Indians and shot one of the employees.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the shooter was putting on police uniform.

Whereas details of the incident are still scanty, it is said the business is known for lending money to among others Members of Parliament.

Details about the incident are still scanty but police have cordoned off the scene at Raja Chambers to comb it for forensic evidence.

The development comes on the backdrop of shootings that have happened in the previous weeks involving prominent persons.

The State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was recently shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself.

Last week, prominent vlogger, Ismail Tusuubira alias Jjajja Ichuli , aka Isma Olaxxes was shot dead by unknown persons as he returned home in Kyanja on the night of May, 2.

The developments have further fueled the story of gun violence in the country.