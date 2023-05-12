More details have emerged about the incident in which a Police officer shot dead a money lender at Raja chambers along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.

According Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, Police Constable Ivan Wabwire shot dead Bhanders Uwttam, 39 who was one of the proprietors but also the manager for TFS financial services along Parliamentary Avenue.

“Available information is that the client, Police Constable Ivan Wabwire first came on Thursday and met the director and manager of TFS financial services to get calculations after getting two loans one being deducted from his salary. It is also said that they calculated for him and it was around shs2.13million. He came back today and started arguing with one of the workers leading to the shooting,” Onyango said.

He explained that the suspect and the deceased developed a misunderstanding about the amount of money he owed the money lenders.

This website has however separately learnt that the killer police officer wanted to know the amount owed so that the loan could be bought off by a commercial bank but also give him another loan.

On coming to the money lending business, Wabwire went straight to the deceased and quarrel ensued.

“He first shot in the ground scaring away everyone before he turned the gun to the deceased. Five cartridges have been recovered from the scene,” a source privy to the matter told this website.

However, the Kampala Police spokesperson said the police officer shot one of the CCTV cameras in the room prompting other employees to flee for their dear lives.

In the resulting mele, the manager of the financial institution was shot dead.

“Because the CCTV camera was shot, we don’t know what exactly happened. Our CCTV teams have been called to help retrieved footage to ascertain what exactly happened,” Onyango said.

More details

Another source privy to the matter told this website that the police constable came and told the guards at the reception that he had come to pay off his loan and was allowed to access the building.

It is said that the incident lasted not more than five minutes and the guards saw the police officer move out of the building before he jumped on a boda boda.

He would later drop the gun at the Central Police Station in Kampala .

This website has also learnt that Bhanders Uwttam who is survived by two children, the eldest being six years was set to fly out of the country tomorrow to India for holiday .

The deceased has been described as a “darling” to police officers and Members of Parliament, most of whom took loans from his financial institution.

Whereas the police officer is currently on the run, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said the hunt for him has kicked off.

“It was an unfortunate incident but this officer will be got because this country is very small to hide. Instead of solving the issue amicably and see way forward to see how bank can buy off the loan resorted to this.”

The incident comes a few weeks after the State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun onto himself.

Last week, popular vlogger and social media critic, Ismal Olaxxes alias Jjajja Ichuli real name, Ibrahim Tusuubira was shot dead by unknown assailants as he returned home in Kyanja.

The developments have resurrected the issue of gun violence in the country.