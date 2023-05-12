Excitement is building up as the highly anticipated Kiromo Miss High School pageant draws near.
On May 13th, at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga, a group of talented and inspiring young women will compete for the coveted crown.
The pageant, which aims to empower teenagers and promote positive change in society, has attracted an impressive lineup of contestants who have undergone rigorous training and preparation.
With a focus on combating drug abuse and teenage pregnancies, these young women are poised to become role models and ambassadors for change.
Let’s take a closer look at the remarkable contestants and speculate on who might emerge as the winner of Kiromo Miss High School:
Contestants
Keryanne Denise Bako
Namaganda Lydia
Namukwaya Halima
Isabella Asiimire Nyangoma
Nabatanzi Jovia
Kamugira Jackline
Nakawooys Rian
Mutaawe Ramshiv Jeroz
Nyamugo Trinah
Mulungi Elsie
Atwine Christine
Mackline Myra
Cheptoek Blessing
Bagaya Victoria
Busingye Gabriella Treasure
Mulayi Precious
Patience Uwase
Mary Johnson
Adhel Diing
Asaasira Shainaz
Suubi Briana
Mutesi Shifra
Tendo Tamia
The list of contestants continues with these remarkable young individuals who have earned their spot in the competition.
The grand finale at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga
Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga will be the venue where these extraordinary contestants will showcase their talents, intelligence, and dedication to the cause.
The park, known for its vibrant atmosphere and thrilling rides, provides an ideal backdrop for this momentous event.
After touring over 40 schools in search of the most deserving candidates, the pageant organizers have carefully selected a group of young individuals who embody the qualities of a true role model.
These contestants were given the opportunity to participate in a boot camp at Romeo’s in Luzira, where they received training from experienced professionals and encountered inspiring role models. The boot camp aimed to nurture their skills, boost their confidence, and prepare them for the grand finale.
Leave a Reply