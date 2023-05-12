Excitement is building up as the highly anticipated Kiromo Miss High School pageant draws near.

On May 13th, at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga, a group of talented and inspiring young women will compete for the coveted crown.

The pageant, which aims to empower teenagers and promote positive change in society, has attracted an impressive lineup of contestants who have undergone rigorous training and preparation.

With a focus on combating drug abuse and teenage pregnancies, these young women are poised to become role models and ambassadors for change.

Let’s take a closer look at the remarkable contestants and speculate on who might emerge as the winner of Kiromo Miss High School:

Contestants

Keryanne Denise Bako

Namaganda Lydia

Namukwaya Halima

Isabella Asiimire Nyangoma

Nabatanzi Jovia

Kamugira Jackline

Nakawooys Rian

Mutaawe Ramshiv Jeroz

Nyamugo Trinah

Mulungi Elsie

Atwine Christine

Mackline Myra

Cheptoek Blessing

Bagaya Victoria

Busingye Gabriella Treasure

Mulayi Precious

Patience Uwase

Mary Johnson

Adhel Diing

Asaasira Shainaz

Suubi Briana

Mutesi Shifra

Tendo Tamia

The list of contestants continues with these remarkable young individuals who have earned their spot in the competition.

The grand finale at Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga

Wonderworld Amusement Park in Kansanga will be the venue where these extraordinary contestants will showcase their talents, intelligence, and dedication to the cause.

The park, known for its vibrant atmosphere and thrilling rides, provides an ideal backdrop for this momentous event.

After touring over 40 schools in search of the most deserving candidates, the pageant organizers have carefully selected a group of young individuals who embody the qualities of a true role model.

These contestants were given the opportunity to participate in a boot camp at Romeo’s in Luzira, where they received training from experienced professionals and encountered inspiring role models. The boot camp aimed to nurture their skills, boost their confidence, and prepare them for the grand finale.