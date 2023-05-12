Hundreds of diplomats, ministers, politicians, judges, civil society and other government officials on Thursday night gathered at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Kampala to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Charles, 74, was on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London crowned to become king after the death in September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II to make it 70 years since a British monarch was last crowned.

On a chilly Thursday evening, guests arriving at the residence in the leafy Nakasero before being ushered into the gardens where an exhibition of photography and video clips of King Charles visiting Uganda in 2007 was on display.

The event gave the guest an opportunity to witness elements of the coronation which happened last week at Westminster Abbey as the coronation event combined ancient rituals with modern and personal touches that reflect the king’s role today and look towards the future.

Not about politics

During her speech, the British High Commissioner, Kate Airey told the packed audience that the evening was not about talking politics or the UK’s work in Uganda.

“Instead, I want to talk about the values that His Majesty the king wanted the coronation to embody; sustainability, youth, community and diversity. These are close to his heart, the same themes in fact were central to his visit to Uganda in 2007,” Airey said.

“These themes were woven into the coronation in obvious and subtle ways. From the British wildflowers and plants that dominate the beautiful invitation and emblem to the fact that his majesty’s first words in the service were spoken to a 14-year-old chorister. From the use of three Celtic languages in the ceremony, to the inclusion of peers from Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish faiths for the first time.”

The British High Commissioner said as he representative of the king in Uganda, the take away is that one can hold on to ancient and deep traditions and cherish them.

“The coronation was a demonstration that one can hold on to ancient and deep traditions and cherish them but also recognize that these same traditions can change and adapt and that they don’t break in the process but instead become stronger, more inclusive and loved across generations.”

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga extended Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s “hearty” congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“The Kabaka holds King Charles III in high esteem whose coronation has generated tremendous hope, particularly because of his support for the diversity of the different peoples of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,”Mayiga said.

He noted the coronation shows culture is something that cannot be done away with.

“Modernism tends to relegate culture to the past yet culture and heritage give us identity which maps our common interests, beliefs and aspirations. The coronation of King Charles is therefore symbolic of the past, present and future of Great Britain and many countries that share history with the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.”

The Buganda Katikkiro said the people of Uganda need to savor their cultures and to sue them as the bedrock to build a beautiful country.

“We want to see the coronation of King Charles as an opportune moment to rekindle our cultural practices and try to blend them with modern trends as we tackle challenges facing humanity throughout the world.”

A message prepared by the king was later read out to the audience by Arnold Kabbale, the health adviser at the British High Commission in Kampala.

Later guests wined, dined and danced the night out from music by Brass for Africa band.