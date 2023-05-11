President Museveni has told the warring factions in Sudan that the country belongs to the people and not any of them.

“A ceasefire is critical to allow peace, for people to elect their leaders as owners of the country. The country does not belong to the Sudan Army, it belongs to the people,”Museveni told the Special Envoy of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Amb. Dafallah Al-Haj Ali.

The two met at State House Entebbe to discuss the ongoing conflict in Sudan but also brief the Ugandan president about the ongoing efforts to silence the gun for a smooth peace process .

Museveni told his visitors that politics of identity is the biggest challenge causing instability in Sudan insisting that the ongoing fighting is a mistake which needs to be corrected immediately.

“Now it’s time to really stabilize Sudan. This war is of course another mistake,” Museveni said.

He also called for a ceasefire disengagement and to allow peace for people to elect their leaders as owners of the country.

“My recommendation is, the people of Sudan are there- the country does not belong to the Sudan Army, it belongs to the people. The political issues are resolved by the people themselves.”

He however expressed happiness that the two warring parties had initially agreed to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the national army.

“Integration is very simple if you have got the political will. It is determined by the speed at which you can train the irregular into regular.”

Speaking in response, the Sudan special envoy informed President Museveni that the two parties have agreed to move the fighting from the population, the civilian quarters and hospitals and now there’s a big progress from the military to end the fighting.

Ambassador Dafallah Al-Haj Ali also extended appreciation from General Abel Fattah al-Burhan and the people of Sudan to President Museveni for the efforts to ensure peace and development in their country.

“You have a special place in the minds and hearts of the Sudanese. Wherever we go both in the villages, towns and the capital, people share this feeling,” Ambassador Dafallah noted.

Sudan yet again plunged into chaos when fighting broke out between the Sudan army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a climax of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his number two, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo over the planned integration of the paramilitaries into the regular army.

Over 500 people have so far been killed during the fighting whereas an estimated 70000 have since fled Sudan to neighboring countries.

Several countries, including Uganda have evacuated their citizens from the fighting in Khartoum.

However, efforts to have a cease fire seem to have provided futile, having failed to stop the fighting between the rival factions in various parts of the country, putting the region and world on tension.