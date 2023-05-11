Government is considering a proposal that private students doing medicine should sign letters of undertaking committing to meet their upkeep costs during internship as those on loan scheme, to continue with the policy through internship.

The move comes in response to the increasing number of students enrolling in medicine courses, which has put a strain on the government’s resources.

According to government, the number of medical students in Uganda has increased significantly in recent years, with private universities accounting for a large proportion of the student population. However, the government is struggling to keep up with the demand for internships, which is putting pressure on the health care system.

To address this issue, the government is proposing that private medical students sign letters of undertaking committing to pay for their own accommodation, food, and transportation during the internship period. The letters would be signed before the students are admitted to medical school, and failure to comply with the terms of the undertaking could result in the student being barred from practicing medicine in Uganda.

In Uganda, medical students are required to complete a period of one year in hospitals doing internship as part of their training before they can become licensed to practice medicine. During this time, they work in hospitals and clinics under the supervision of experienced doctors and gain practical experience in various medical specialties.

For many years, the cost of the internship, including accommodation, food, and transportation, has been covered by the government.

By requiring students to commit to paying their own way during the internship, the government may be able to save money and redirect those funds to other areas of the healthcare system.

Concerns have been expressed that such a policy may deter talented students from needy backgrounds who wish to pursue a career in medicine.

The proposal awaits a cabinet decision slated for next week.