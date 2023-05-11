Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Makerere University student disappeared a week ago.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson identified the missing student as Augustine Ssekajigo, a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery student.

“On May , 2, 2023, Ssekajigo’s neighbour, a fellow student in Kikoni zone B last saw him at around 1pm leaving his rented room to go for lectures . The victim never returned. Relatives have tried to look for him but nowhere to find him,” Onyango said.

He noted that efforts to trace the missing student saw friends and relatives call his known phone numbers but no one was answering them.

“The neighbour broke the door of his room and found the two phones of Ssekajigo had been left behind,” Onyango said.

He noted that having looked for him for five days, on May, 7, the relatives reported the matter to Wandegeya police station which also embarked on efforts to trace Ssekajigo’s whereabouts but up to now, no leads have been go.

“We have tried our level best by reviewing CCTV cameras but haven’t got any leads to his whereabouts. We urge anyone who knows the whereabouts to report to Wandegeya police station,” Onyango said.

Ssekadde Ibrahim , a friend said they have tried to look for him from his relatives and friends but their efforts have not got any tangible results.

“We fear for his life and suspect he could have been kidnapped. We don’t think as an adult he can’t just go missing.”

Derrick Samuel Lugereko, from Kazo Angola , a friend says what is puzzling is that all channels through which Ssekajigo can be go through are not with him.

“I last saw him around lunch time as he packed his computer and left for lectures. He never came back. Previously, he would go spend two days away and later return but this time it is a week and we don’t know where he is.”

According to the victim’s friends, they have been bombarded with calls by his relatives asking his whereabouts.

Matilda Nakirijja, a sister to the victim says after calling his phones and no one was picking, they got interested to know what had happened to him.

“We came to his rented room in Kikoni and we were told he has been missing for several days. Whereas initially we had hope of finding him, our hopes are diminishing every day that goes by. We went to Mulago to see whether we could find him but all in vain,” a teary Nakirijja said.

“We pray to God he is found alive. He is not one with a background of being ill-mannered. The weekend he went missing, he told us he would not come home. When days passed by, we grew concerned.”