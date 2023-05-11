The family of Private Wilson Sabiiti is still stuck at a funeral without the body, nine days after their son took his own life and that of his boss, the Minister of State for Labor Charles Okello Engola.

While the body of Minister Engola was prayed for yesterday during a State funeral at Kololo Independence Grounds, that of his killer Sabiiti remains a missing piece in the funeral arrangements at his ancestral home in Mubali Village, Kyererezi sub-county in Kabarole District.

Mourners are still stranded without knowledge of the whereabouts of his body.

“It’s now nine days since Sabiiti died, but up to now, the family has never received the body,” Julius Nabimanya, who was at the scene earlier reported.

According to information obtained by Nile Post, the family members had expected to receive information regarding the body yesterday but there was none.

They gathered again expecting that may after the Minister’s State funeral they will get the body on Thursday morning, but still none.

The frustration has been building up, forcing some of the mourners who had travelled long distances to disperse.

The family is now not aware of when they will get information, from whom and what it will take to get the body for burial.

It should be noted that the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said that the army would not take part in the burial of Sabiiti.

Adding that their only involvement would be to deliver the body to his family and disband.

On the contrary, he said, the army would accord all the necessary respects to Col Engola, including a gun salute.

Also, the family of Col Engola has been demanding a blood settlement alias Matoput from that of Sabiiti, saying that this is a cultural prerequisite if a member of their clan dies at the hands of another person.

These state that the Matoput must be paid in the form of cows by Sabiiti’s family or clan members as an atonement of sorts, however, President Museveni has directed the UPDF to take care of that.